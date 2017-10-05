Stonebwoy threatens fans with gun as they pelted him with stones at Ashaiman

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: Yen.com.gh

Dancehall artist Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert which was staged last week will go down as one of the most talked about music events of the of the year.

Apart from pulling crowds said to be in the tens of thousands, the concert also saw a united Dancehall front as Stonebwoy’s rival, Shatta Wale joined the list of artistes for the day which included, Kofi Kinaata, Kurl Songs, Joyce Blessing, Kumi Guitar, Patapaa of ‘One Corner’ fame, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin among others.

Despite the success of the event, what has dominated the media landscape about the event is an alleged knife attack on Stonebwoy which rather hurt hhis wife instead of him.

Many have quizzed the motive for such an attack considering that Ashaiman is Stonebwoy’s stronghold. But a video making rounds suggest that the knife incident may not have been the only attack the Bhim Nation boss suffered on the night.

In the video, some unknown people are seen pelting Stonebwoy with stones under no provocation.

The pelting got so severe that the Dancehall superstar had to react angrily in Ewe, demanding a gun to shoot and kill his attackers.