Steven Pollack unhappy with Kotoko’s performance in draw against Ashgold

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-05

Asante Kotoko coach Steven Pollack admitted he was not particularly happy with his side’s performance in the 1-1 draw against rivals AshantiGold at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday.

Kotoko failed to take advantage of home court as they slumped to a disappointing stalemate which all but ends their Ghana Premier League title hopes this season.

Striker Saddick Adams cancelled out Hans Kwofie’s first-half goal to salvage the draw for Kotoko.

Despite insisting the result itself was not bad, Pollack was unhappy with the way his side played.

“I’m not happy with the performance because we created a lot of chances and we failed to bury them”

“I get frustrated with our decision making because there are so many good choices we could have made on the pitch”

‘’There’s always an opportunity to improve and we’re looking forward to the next game of course’’

Kotoko equalised courtesy a late penalty, which many believe was a wrong call but insits “I didn’t see it from where I sat”

Kotoko’s next game is against Bechem United at home.