Soldiers, police join ‘One Corner’ dance craze

Soldiers dancing to the 'One Corner' music

Ghanaian soldiers and police have been caught up in the ‘One Corner’ dance craze currently trending in the country and beyond.

A video of joint military and police force ‘twerking’ to the ‘One Corner’ song is making waves on social media.

The ‘One Corner’ song, composed by Patapaa, has been trending for several weeks in the country and has even extended beyond the shores of Ghana to neighbouring Nigeria. The song is accompanied by a highly sexual dance characterised by a lot of ‘twerking’ by both men and women.

Last year, a soldier was investigated for partaking in a social media craze, the Kalypo Challenge, in support of the then New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Although he was not sanctioned, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) cautioned its personnel against posting pictures of themselves in uniform on social media platforms, which according to them, are against the military’s code of conduct, and have the potential to attract unnecessary and unsolicited attention to the military.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Senior High School (ISSEC) in Kumasi recently referred 13 of its students to the school’s Disciplinary Committee for filming themselves in their classroom doing the ‘One Corner’ dance.

The Council of Imams and Zongo Chiefs in the Ashanti Region condemned the action of the students, describing it as uncultured and called for a considerate punishment to be meted out to them.