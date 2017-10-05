Referee Yaw Ametepe must be punished – Hearts Coach

Yaw Ametepe, Ghanaian referee <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507222831_824_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Hearts of Oak coach, Frank Nuttall, has expressed his dissatisfaction over referee Yaw Ametepe performance in his side’s 2-1 loss at Wa All Stars on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League.

Ametepe awarded a controversially penalty against the Phobians and David Abangna neatly converted it to send the Wa Blues into a 2-1 lead. The Phobians then finished the game with 10 men after Thomas Abbey was showed the exit door.

”We were perfect in possession and we were very much in the game, there were some misunderstanding among and we conceded a goal,” Nuttall commented at the post-match conference.

”For the second goal, what I can say is that it was a decision by the referee. At the moment there is one report at the FA on the referee who handled our game with Aduana and we are going to add this game also.

