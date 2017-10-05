Preye arrives in Ghana for 2017 Adom Praiz

Nigerian gospel musician, Preye Odede <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507239026_919_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nigerian gospel sensation, Preye Odede has arrived in Ghana ahead of the 2017 edition of the Adom Praiz concert.

The gospel great who is based in Lagos Nigerian touched down at 5 pm Wednesday at the Kotoka International Airport.

The elated musician was welcomed at the airport by some staff of Adom FM and by The Multimedia Group.

Preye will be joining other gospel music greats including Steve Crown , Joe Mettle, Celestine Donkor Denzel Prempeh and the Multimedia Choir for this year’s concert at the Perez Dome on Friday, October 6.

