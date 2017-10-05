Playing for the Black Stars will be a dream come true – Nelson Ladzagla

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Ghana midfielder Nelson Ladzagla has been counting his days in anxiety waiting for a call up into the Black Stars saying it will be his dream to play for Ghana’s senior national team in the near future.

The former Ghana U-20 player now plies his trade with Sudanese club, Al Hilal Obeid.

Nelson who once played for Sudan’s big shot Al Hilal Omdurman before moving to Obeid on loan has seen a tremendous rise in form and itches to wear the national team jersey.

With 20 out of the 22 matches for Hilal Obeid in the ongoing Sudanese Premier League, the intelligent midfielder expresses readiness to play for the Black Stars if invited by national team selectors.

“Playing for the Black Stars has always been my dream as a player”. Nelson told Radio Gold in Accra.

“For now I don’t have any problem if I have the chance to play for the Black Stars”.

“I am ever ready because it has always been my dream to play for the Black Stars”.

The defensive midfielder played for local side Juventus in Ghana’s lower tier league before moving to Sudan to continue his career.

He was invited into the Black Satellites in 2012 by former Berekum Chelsea coach, Orlando Wellington alongside notable names like Baba Rahman of Chelsea, Felix Annan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.