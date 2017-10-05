PETROSOL CEO presents award to 2016 CIMG Marketing Man of the Year

The Chief Executive of Oil Marketing Company PETROSOL’s Michael Bozumbil believes the successes chalked by his counterpart at MTN serve as motivation to indigenous corporate leaders.

He conveyed this congratulatory message to Ebenezer Asante, CEO of MTN Ghana who was recently crowned 2016 CIMG Marketing Man of the Year.

Mr Asante is the first Ghanaian to head the telecommunication giants in the country.

He said this when he recently paid a courtesy call on Mr Asante to present fuel coupons to him as part of PETROSOL’s sponsorship package for the top three personality award winners at the CIMG Awards.

PETROSOL played a key role in setting up MTN’s fuel depot infrastructure between 2008 and 2010 as well as sourcing quality petroleum products for MTN’s operations during such period of fuel supply challenges.

Mr Asante expressed his appreciation to PETROSOL for the visit, the words of commendation as well as the sponsorship package.

He was happy to know that PETROSOL has contributed to MTN’s success story and also underscored the need for both organisations to collaborate further in areas of mutual interest.