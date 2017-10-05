Paa Kwesi Fabin soaring with confidence ahead U-17 World Cup opener

Black Starlets coach Paa Kwesi Fabin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507239029_348_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Starlets coach Paa Kwesi is feeling buoyant in ahead of their opening match in the U-17 FIFA World Cup in India.

The two-time Africa champions have been pitted against Colombia, USA and host country India in Group A.

The team will kick start their tournament on Friday October 6 against Colombia at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

“We are here to prove ourselves. It has been a long time getting to this stage but I believe every good thing takes time before yielding results.

Now we are here and everybody will see the stuff we are made of,” Fabian told reporters at a press conference for the Colombia clash,” Fabin told the press ahead of the opener against Colombia.

“I was in Mumbai in July for the balloting, and from there we came to New Delhi. India is a beautiful country, a very vast country with a lot of people but beautiful people as well, so I think we’re going to enjoy our stay here. We are getting used to the food and we hope to get used to it well before the end of the competition.”

