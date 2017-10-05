‘One Corner Dance’ lands in court

Nicholas Osei,also known as Prophet Kumchacha,Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507186831_702_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha has said he is heading to court to place an injunction on the “One Corner” song because the song is destroying lives in the country.

According to him, the song is destroying Ghanaian children and some adults and has increased promiscuity among the youth of the country.

Speaking to Kofi TV, the Pastor said there is the need to condemn the song before it destroys the country.

To him, songs are supposed to inspire people and help change their ways but that has not been the order of the day indicating that current songs rather deteriorate morality in the country.

The Preacher said he will pray the court to prevent any individual from playing the song in any public space.

