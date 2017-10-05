NPP was in opposition, I was in ‘power’ – Zongo Minister

The Zongo and Inner City Development Minister Boniface Abubakar Saddique has said despite the fact that the governing New Patriotic Party was in opposition over the last eight years, he was not in opposition as a politician.

Addressing a gathering at Fadama, a Muslim community in Accra during GHone televison’s one year anniversary broadcast on Thursday, the Minister said he never went through the difficult situation usually experienced by politicians in opposition because his ‘brother’ former National Security advisor to President John Mahama Baba Kamara was always supported him financial.

“I have never seen opposition. My party, NPP has seen opposition but not me. This is because when NDC was in power, I eat, I rely on my brother Kamara and he gave me money at my request. Today, I am in power, if he is in need he will call me. We are always in constant communication.”

Advising residents of Zongo not to allow themselves to be misled by politicians, Hon.Boniface Abubakar Saddique who’s also the MP for Madina said: “I want to tell you to do your politics well. Don’t let politicians deceive you. When you see us arguing, we aren’t fighting. When we are done we share a cup of tea before heading to our various destinations and you are here fighting.”

He added:“Osafo-Maafo is in NPP but his brother, Kumah Adjei Maafo is in NDC. Sherry Ayitey is NDC but her elder brother, Professor Ayitey is NPP. NDC lawyer, Larry Adjetey is the son of NPP’s Peter Ala Adjetey. Samuel Jinapor is NPP his elder brother John Jinapor is NDC, and then myself I am NPP but my elder brother, Baba Kamara is NDC so how can we fight?.”