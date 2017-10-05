NPP must not wait till elections to unite aggrieved parties – Lawyer John Kuma

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

The Executive Director of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), Lawyer John Kuma has cautioned leaders of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) against waiting up to 2020 before they start uniting aggrieved members within the party.

Mr John Kuma suggested that efforts must immediately be put in place to unite various ranks as a result of fallout from the 2016 elections to make the NPP a formidable force to reckon with in 2020.

He said this at Fumesua, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region at a ceremony held to launch a new branch of the Young Patriots a pressure group of the NPP.

Speaking to the media, Mr John Kuma said: “we have already won the elections and what we ought to do is to make sure our youth get employment. We don’t have to wait till election time before we unite our people. We have to do it now”.

“We are bringing them together to establish cooperatives or empower them financially to enable them set up their own businesses”.

He also emphasized that, he as the leader of the group will continue to unite youth of the party to be able to win the 2020 general elections.

He later donated GHC 500 to the newly born Young Patriots to support them in their activities promising that as CEO of NEIP, he will make sure every youth of the country is empowered without any form of discrimination.

According to him, government has released $10 million to National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) for this purpose.