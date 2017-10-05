Newcastle prevents Christian Atsu from playing Ghana-Uganda game

Rafa Benitez with Christian Atsu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507217424_647_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Newcastle United have withdrawn their Ghana star Christian Atsu from Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Saturday because of a calf problem.

According to reports in England, the English Premier League side say the winger will need to undergo treatment to the recurring problem to avoid complications to the injury.

It has now been confirmed that he has not joined the Ghana training camp in Kenya which is the base for the Black Stars in their preparation for the match in Kampala.

The 25-year-old is said to have picked up the injury during Newcastle United’s Premier League draw with Liverpool over the weekend.

It is not known if the injury is serious enough to keep him out of action beyond the international break.

The Magpies winger was due to captain the Black Stars side for the match in Kampala on Saturday.

Atsu’s absence means Ghana are now without five key players including regular skipper Asamoah Gyan, Thomas Agyepong, Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful.

قالب وردپرس

Comments