Nathaniel Attoh leads hosting duties for Miss Ghana finale

With just days to the grand finale of the most prestigious beauty pageant in Ghana, Exclusive Event Gh. Ltd, organizers of the Miss Ghana pageants are feverishly putting together all relevant structures to make the event a memorable one; and in line with that, the Masters of Ceremonies (MCs) for the event have been announced.

Leading a strong force of personalities that would commandeer the historic Miss Ghana 60YearsOn event as hosts is Nathaniel Attoh, a famed and accomplished professional Master of Ceremonies – who has overseen a plethora of high profile events over the years.

Some of the events hosted by the man who also works as Television and Radio Broadcaster for Multimedia Company Ltd, are the 60th Anniversary of GCB Bank (then Ghana Commercial Bank), 5 editions of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), 3 editions of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards, the 2015 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, (CIMG (Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana) Awards 2013, Ghana Banking Awards 2015, Ghana Movie Awards 2011, 20th Anniversary Dinner of Golden Tulip Hotel, Ghana and many others.

Nat Attoh will be joined by Selasi Kwawu, Miss Ghana 2001, who has grown to become one of the brilliant MCs in the country, as well as Eklu Patrick Amendah, a Communication and Architectural expert from Togo.

Miss Ghana 2017 Grand Finale, Charity Ball & Honorary Awards is this Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Banquet Hall, State House.

Miss Ghana 2017/MissGhana60YearsOn is powered by Exclusive Event Gh. Ltd in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee.

