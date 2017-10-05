Nana Konadu, Ahomka-Lindsay, Ursula Owusu jam to Kanda Bongoman’s songs

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-05

play videoKanda Bongo Man is a celebrated African music icon from Congo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507176026_643_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Patrons who made it to the 2017 Vodafone African Legends Night experienced nothing but power packed performances from selected artists and more especially Congolese musician, Kanda Bongoman.

The celebrated African music icon, delivered spirit filled music to the amusement of patrons at the event.

Notable among music enthusiasts who were electrified by Bongoman’s lyrics include; former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay.

These prominent personalities could not resist the music but took to the floor to show off their dancing prowess.

The Congolese singer, who is known for his structural changes, is widely recognized for transforming soukous music by encouraging guitar solos after every verse and even sometimes at the beginning of the song.

The event which was held at the State Banquet Hall in Accra saw a large turn out as music legends including Amakye Dede and Daddy Lumba gave out thrilling performances.

The Former First Lady was seen dancing her heart out with grace while Mrs Owusu Ekuful and Mr. Ahomka-Lindsay moved their bodies with ease.

The night also saw performances from Ackay Blay, eShun both delivering excellent performances making the night worth remembering.