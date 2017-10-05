Muslim students twerking to ‘One Corner’ hit

play video‘One Corner’ dance is a highly sexualised dance <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507190432_835_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Islamic Senior High School (ISSEC) in Kumasi recently referred 13 of its students to the school’s Disciplinary Committee for filming themselves in their classroom twerking to Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ hit song which has become a craze beyond Ghana.

The students were made up of nine girls and four boys and apparently posted the video on their social media pages.

The matter has been referred to the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate after a long meeting between the administration of the school and the students involved.

The ‘One Corner’ dance is a highly sexualised dance characterised by a lot of gyrating and twerking by both men and women.

The craze has reached beyond Ghana’s borders with Nigeria catching up very fast.

