MTN Foundation awards scholarship to 20 teachers

As part of activities to commemorate the day, MTN has present scholarships to 20 public school teachers to upgrade their education at the First or Master’s Degree level.

The beneficiaries have the option to study at the University of Cape Coast or the University of Education, Winneba.

The scholarships awarded in line with MTN’s Teacher Improvement Award Programme is designed to financially assist teachers in first and second cycle public institutions who wish to further their education in Science, Mathematics or English.

Out of the 20 beneficiaries, 10 will be pursuing a first degree, while the other 10 will be pursuing a Master’s Degree.

The Acting Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Pala Asiedu Ofori the initiative as the cost of GHC125, 000 is part of their resolve to empower and motivate teachers.

According to her, MTN as a corporate body strive through various initiatives to complement government’s effort to ensure sustainable social development

“We are convinced the future of Ghana’s development lies largely in giving teachers access to higher quality education. As a good corporate citizen, MTN is convinced that it also has a role to play in helping build a stronger nation,” she noted.

Ms Ofori, however, expressed worry about the low female teacher participation in the scholarship scheme.

She revealed that out of the 20, only six women were selected for the third edition.

This development, she indicated is worrying as women are in the majority in the teaching profession.

“We want to see more women participation in capacity building initiatives such as this” she bemoaned.

Pala Asiedu Ofori added that“MTN foundation pledges its commitment to continue to invest in bold interventions that drive value in our communities and country as a whole” she added.