Match Report: Kotoko held at home by AshantiGold

Asante Kotoko were held to a pulsating 1-1 drawn game by Ashanti Gold on match day 27 of the 2017 Ghana Premier League.

from the blast of the referee’s whistle, the Obuasi giants never gave the home side any breathing space.

Ashanti Gold’s hard work paid off late in the first half as Hans Kwoffie shot the home side into the lead.

In the second half, Kotoko dominated the Ashanti Gold and they were awarded a penalty with two minutes to end the game.

Saddick Adams then stepped forward and pulled even for the Kumasi giants.

