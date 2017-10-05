Match against Sharks was our worst ever – Tema Youth coach

Tema Youth head coach, Edward Odoom <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507237225_687_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Tema Youth head coach, Edward Odoom, has described his team’s performance in their 2-0 loss to Elmina Sharks as “the worst ever” in the team’s history.

Tema Youth recorded their 11th loss of the season and their third at home. The result left them stuck in 11th place on 34 points with three rounds left.



Proceedings did not please Odoom at all and he did not hide his emotions when addressing the media after the match.

“The display was the worst Tema Youth has ever given on a football pitch. I am even wondering what went into that showing but I must admit that we lost to a well-organised side.

They were not better than us but they were clinical. We gave them the goals to score. It was a very bad day for us.”

Tema Youth are hoping to avoid relegation this season after gaining a place in the elite division due to the resolution of the case involving Dreams FC and the irregularities surrounding the registration of a player.

The Tema-based side will have to get better results against AshGold, Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea.

قالب وردپرس

Comments