Makeup Ghana CEO wins 40 under 40 award

Thursday, 5 October 2017

2017-10-05

Rebecca Donkor won the Lifestyle and Beauty Award in the maiden 40 under 40 awards

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Makeup Ghana, Rebecca Donkor, has won the Lifestyle and Beauty Award in the maiden 40 under 40 Awards in Ghana.

The 40 under 40 Award identifies, honours and celebrates a cross-section of Ghana’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under age 40 from a wide range of industries, and are committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service and has risen through the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age.

The Awarding Board included; Eminent Ghanaians such as Professor David Atta-Peters, Dr F. Ato Conduah and Dr Ken Kwaku who performed their panel duties in partnership with Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ernst & Young and AC Nielsen.

Makeup Ghana, a social enterprise empowering the makeup industry towards excellence through advocacy, training and capacity building, events and consulting services has excelled and influenced the industry immensely within its two years of existence led by Rebecca Donkor.

“My team and I are thrilled that our efforts empowering the makeup industry and the successes we have achieved in a relatively short time have been duly recognised,” she said.

“We dedicate this Award to all our partners, stakeholders and the professionals across the industry and we know together, we can achieve even greater heights.

“We are especially thrilled that this award has come as we prepare to launch the next edition of the Ghana Makeup Awards.”



“We are fully motivated to ensure we exceed the bar we set in the previous edition,” she said.

Makeup Ghana is a social enterprise creating a unifying platform for stakeholders in the emerging and fast-growing makeup and beauty industry in Ghana.

The organisation brings together makeup professionals, makeup brands, beauty retailers and fashion and beauty content creators in Ghana under one umbrella to propel the industry.

“We do this through advocacy, training and capacity building, events and consulting services”, Ms Donkor stated.