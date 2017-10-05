Kwesi Appiah ready for tough Uganda test

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is expecting a tough assignment for his team against Uganda at the Namboole Stadium in Kampala.

Appiah goes into Saturday’s match without several key players who are out injured.

Captain Asamoah Gyan, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful and Thomas Agyepong withdrew from the provisional squad for this penultimate clash.

West Ham United winger Andre and his younger brother Jordan who plays for Swansea were shockingly snubbed.

The Black Stars look revived after crushing Congo 5-1 last month in Brazzavile.

Appiah said: ”We all know that playing in Kampala is not going to be an easy game,” the ex-Ghana captain said.

”As you can see there are so many new players in the team and they have a task ahead of them to prove that they deserve to be in the team.

”I’m building a new team and anyone who wears the jersey needs to prove-not to me-but to all Ghanaians.”