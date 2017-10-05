Kojo Antwi is my favourite Ghanaian musician – Becca

Becca was formerly signed to Kiki Banson’s EKB Records <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507201230_794_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Zylofon Music’s Rebecca Acheampong a.k.a Becca has said her favourite Ghanaian musician is Kojo Antwi.

Speaking to LIVE FM’s Commotion on the well-listened The Playlist show on Wednesday, Becca, who is getting ready to celebrate a decade of active music life, said Antwi comes first in her list of musicians she admire.

Wednesday night’s interview focused on the successful musician’s career over the years, her current management set up, as well as her new deal with Zylofon.

A successful act of many years, she has over the years held her own against some of local music’s biggest names.

Becca was formerly signed to Kiki Banson’s EKB Records.

