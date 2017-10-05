Joseph Ochaya warns teammates against complacency

Joseph Ochaya once played for Kotoko <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507231826_949_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Uganda defender Joseph Ochaya has warned his teammates the Black Stars are coming to Kampala to win.

The former Asante Kotoko player knows Ghana can still supplant them despite having slim chances of qualifying to Russia.

Ghana stand third in Group E with five points, two and four behind Uganda and leaders Egypt, who host Congo on Sunday.

”They are coming to win,” the left-footed player told Daily Monitor from the team’s training at Namboole.

”It is a decider for them and after beating Congo, they also have hope to qualify.”

”If we do our best and God helps us to win here, I know Ghana, even if out, will not allow Egypt to beat them at home.

”It is a very important game for us all but if we win here, I have good feelings about winning in Congo as well.”

