I’ve always known Jesus but I followed my flesh – Majid Michel

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2017

2017-10-05

Ghanaian actor and evangelist, Majid Michel

Award winning actor Majid Michel has admitted that until recently when he heeded to the call of God to do his will, he already knew Jesus Christ but decided to live the carnal desires of the flesh.

Many movie lovers who saw photos of the actor mounting the pulpit in pictures he posted on social media in relation to his ministry five years ago, thought they were for stunt.

“I think the calling was always there… I knew Jesus for a very long time but I guess I was just following the flesh for a very long time which most of us do because I made the flesh the master instead of the Spirit. But it’s supposed to be the Spirit as the master and the calling was always there, I just heeded to it because I didn’t want any rough. It all started approximately not actively five years ago when Timothy Bentum started something called the APPNC, where we bring together actors, professionals, Presenters and musicians for Christ. That was were I got the platform to talk to tens of thousand of people about Christ.

“That was where I got to share things I discovered in the Bible, things I never found out when growing up, things the church never told me, things I never heard from any of my pastors,” Majid said.



But the actor on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Starr Fm disclosed that his acting career has always been part of his ministerial work since he surrendered to God.

“The truth is, my career is my ministry so there’s no separation between myself and my career.”



According to the 37 year old actor, his wife never saw the sudden change in his attitude.

“She never saw any sudden change in me… I thought her for the first time for an altar call. My wife was my first student concerning ministry. My friends like KOD, John Dumelo, Fred Numah are all witnesses to my ministry, they were never surprised.”