I’m behind Psquare’s hit songs – Paul Okoye

2017-10-05

Paul Okoye of Psquare has revealed that he has been the one behind Psquare’s hit songs, added that fans were deceived by music videos and pictures.

Paul Okoye revealed this on Twitter when a follower pleaded with him to settle his dispute with his brother, Peter, as he cannot do it all alone.

Paul Okoye responded; “Lol been doing it all alone…y’all were only deceived by music videos and pictures”.

According to reports, Paul Okoye is believed to be the brain behind all the Psquare’ hit songs while Peter is known for the ‘spice’ he adds to the music videos especially with the amazing dance steps