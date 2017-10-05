I’ll never dance ‘One Corner’ in public – Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian born International reggae artiste Blakk Rasta says the hit song one corner by Patapaa is very creative but he cannot go around and be jumping in the name of dancing one corner.

Speaking an interview with Nii Attractive (Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah)The former Hitz FM host applauded Patapaa for his breakthrough but added that the song has a crazy dance that attaches a sexual movement of the body so he can only dance to it in his bedroom.

“I will dance to the song in private but I won’t walk around and be doing one corner -one corner, I could do it in my bedroom or family program but not in public” he added.

Blakk Rasta is the latest celebrity to add his voice to the one-corner dance craze that has hit the Ghanaian entertainment industry recently.

