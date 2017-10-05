I want my son to be a basket ball player – Tiwa Savage

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: Nigeriafilms.com

Mavin Record First Lady, Tiwa Savage has declared she doesn’t want her son, to delve into music, just like she did. Instead, she wants her son, to become a great basketball.

She shared a video of her son, singing her hit single, “All over” on stage, and wrote: “God help me but I really don’t want him to do music and he seems to be gravitating towards it… time to get him on the basketball court”

Do you think if he finally does music, he will be as successful as his mum?