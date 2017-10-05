I rejected Spanish clubs to sign for Red Star – Boakye Yiadom

Ghana striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507204825_460_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom has emphasized that he joined Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade due to their playing style.

The free-scoring attacker who has netted thirty goals in all competitions this season for Red Star revealed that he had various offers from Spain and other countries but opted to go to Serbia.

“I had offers from Spain and other places but I chose to go to Red Star Belgrade because they play attacking football and that suits me as my duty is to score. Normally all the teams I featured for were mid table teams but I really needed a top club”Boakye told the Press at the Black Stars camp

“There has been ups and downs in my career so I sat down, analyzed myself and found out what was wrong so I together with my agent Oliver Arthur as well as my adviser fixed it”

Boakye who joined Red Star from Italian Serie B side Atalanta has been on fire for the Serbian club both in the domestic league and the Europa.

