I received $35,000 as my highest paid movie in Nigeria – Majid Michel

2017-10-05

“If I’m the highest paid movie actor in Ghana doesn’t mean I’m the richest but If I’m shooting every week then I can be the richest,” Majid Michel Ghanaian actor turned man of God, Majid Michel has revealed the amount he charges to star in a movie.

The light-skinned actor who was a guest on Starr Chat on Starr FM with Bola Ray said he charges not less than 15, 000 dollars per movie.

He refuted claims that he charges in Ghana cedis (GHC15,000), adding that the biggest amount received to play a role in a movie was 35,000 dollars in Nigeria.

“I don’t choose script like that otherwise I will certainly be the highest paid movie star in Ghana. Sometimes I don’t get movies to play roles in because I don’t get the scripts that will connect with me… I do turn down many scripts.”