I nearly committed suicide over my size – Don Little

Diminutive Kumawood actor, Don Little born Stephen Atanga has revealed that he nearly committed suicide after being despised by his biological parents following his stunted growth.

“It got to sometime my parents despised me and never cared about me because my colleagues kept increasing in size but I remained where I was. I was contemplating ending my life”, he revealed during an interview on Angel TV.

Don little said he has accepted his faith and came the conclusion he will never increase in size because he believes it is his destiny revealing that her older sisters are much taller and bigger than him.

“My other sisters are grown and bigger than me. I believe my size is the work of God which I have to be content with. I have not made any attempt to go to the hospital to find out if there is something wrong with me medically or not. I trust in God and commit everything to prayer”, the 20-year old stated.

