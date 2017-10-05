I loved to masturbate when I was an adolescent – Majid

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-05

Majid Mchel, Actor

Actor Majid Mchel has revealed that during his youthful days, he used to masturbate and he loved it so much.

According to him, he has however, come to the realization that it was one of the biggest sins he committed in his life and cautioned the youth against it.

Majid who was speaking to Bola Ray on the Starr Chat advised the youth against pornography since saying it corrupts the brain and pushes people into masturbation.

He said “I think that every adolescent has masturbated before. “I feel guilty about it, I feel very dirty about it…there’s a lot of debate about masturbation being a sin or not but I think it’s a sin. There is nothing said about it in the bible, nowhere in the scripture…[but] it is a sin completely.”