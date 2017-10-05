I have healed the blind and the cripple – Majid

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Actor turned evangelist Majid Michel said God has used him to heal the blind and many other ailments since he started preaching Christ.

According to him, those miracles are not his doing but through the power of the Holy Spirit.

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday, the ‘Agony of the Christ’ Star said he finds his calling in God fulfilling.

“I have healed so many people, from blindness, paralysis and others in Kenya, Uganda, Cameroun, Sierra Leone and even in Ghana recently. People got healed, sicknesses go.

“People with blindness, rotten eyes and others have received their healing. I don’t do the work myself; if it’s the will of God it will happen,” he said.

The prolific actor also revealed that he failed his first movie audition but that did not deter him.

“I went for audition and I actually failed the audition, I couldn’t act, I thought it was easy but I couldn’t so I had to go to school to learn it because I was passionate about acting”.

He also urged people to be wise about the way they use their time.

“Time is a currency, whatever you spend your time on, it is whatever you’ve bought. Time is not wasted, time is spent. Money is not wasted, money circulates but time is spent”.