I failed my first movie audition – Majid Michel

Ghanaian actor and evangelist, Majid Michel <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507204830_386_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian actor and evangelist, Majid Michel, has revealed he failed his first movie audition.

Asked by Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Wednesday, October 4, on how he landed a role in popular TV show ‘Things we do for love’, Majid said he failed his first audition because he couldn’t act as expected.

“I went for audition and I actually failed the audition, I couldn’t act, I thought it was easy but I couldn’t so I had to go to school to learn it because I was passionate about acting”.

Majid added that he was angry when he was told he couldn’t act because he spoke too fast so he enrolled in an acting school and came back well prepared and “Things we do for love’ was the breakthrough”.

Majid Michel has been spotted at several churches ministering the word of God and changing lives of individuals in recent times.

قالب وردپرس

Comments