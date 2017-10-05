Hearts of Oak to return to training on Friday after All Stars defeat

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-10-05

Hearts of Oak will return to training on Friday after losing 2-1 to Wa All Stars last Wednesday in Wa in a Premier League fixture.

The Phobians arrived in Accra some few hours ago, and Frank Nuttall has given the players a day break.

The Phobians in the said game shot into the lead in the 53rd minute through Samudden Ibrahim.

But the home side restored parity five minutes later courtesy Robin Gnagne’s own goal. In the 74th minute Wa All Stars scored the match winner courtesy David Abagna’s spot kick.

Hearts of Oak despite have maintained their third position (44 points) on the log sheet.