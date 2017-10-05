GPL: Kotoko draws Ashgold as Liberty beats Medeama

Saddick Adams ensured Asante Kotoko earned a draw in the derby against Ashgold <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507233629_246_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A late penalty goal from Saddick Adams ensured Asante Kotoko earned a draw in the derby against Ashgold at the Baba Yara stadium on Thursday as Liberty defeated Medeama SC 2-1 at the T and N Park .

Hans Kwofie gave Ashgold a deserved lead on the stroke of halftime increasing his goal tally to 12goals.

Ashgold are two points from safety following the draw while Asante Kotoko’s title chase is all but over.

Striker Bernard Arthur scored all two goals for Liberty whiles Bernard Ofori scored the only goal for Medeama.

