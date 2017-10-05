Gov’t to expand electricity to 660 communities in Upper East Region

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-05

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to connect 660 communities in the Upper East Region to the national grid before the end of 2018.

He lamented about electricity access in the region, which he said is the lowest in the country.

Speaking to chiefs and residents of Bolgatanga Thursday, the President said his government will address the disparity in electricity distribution to ensure that no Ghanaian sleeps in darkness.

Ghana has made some strides since the National Electrification Scheme (NES) was instituted in 1990 to drive the expansion of electricity.

Access to electricity as at the start of NES was 15 percent, but the country has now connected about 72 percent of its population to electricity.

But some disparities exist in terms of regional electricity distribution with Upper East Region recording 60 percent access, deemed the lowest among all the regions.

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) which supplies electricity to the three regions of the north and some parts of the Brong Ahafo Region has improved access in the areas of its operation.

The Upper East Region prior to 2011 had 30.39 percent electricity access but this moved to 60 percent before the end of 2016.

But President Akufo-Addo said his government will do more to ensure that more communities in the Region have access to electricity before the end of 2018.

The President also noted he will ensure a judicious use of the country’s resources for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

He said it is evident from his tour of the Upper East and Upper West Regions that the country’s road networks are in a deplorable situation that requires urgent solutions.

President Akufo-Addo took a jab at the past government for boasting in the heat of the 2016 general elections that it has expanded Ghana’s road networks.

“So the unprecedented infrastructural development trumpeted by my opponent in the last election could not have been about roads, it must have been something else,” he said.

The President assured residents of Bolgatanga his government will go to work to fix all the roads that need repair.