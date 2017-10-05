GFA suspends referee Prince Amoah indefinitely

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

The Referees Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association has slapped referee Prince Amoah with an indefinite ban after being found guilty wrong calls in the Hearts of Oak vs Aduana Stars clash in the match week 26 of the league.

Amoah was hauled before the panel for his performance in the Ghana Premier League clash between Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium in August.

The Review Panel made the recommendation which is expected to be ratified by the Executive Committee.

The referee is accused of overlooking a glaring penalty after Aduana defender Emmanuel Akuoko cluttered Thomas Abbey inside the penalty area.