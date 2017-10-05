Frank Nuttal unhappy with officiating in Wa All Stars defeat

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-05

Frank Nuttal

Hearts of Oak Head Coach Frank Nuttal has revealed that the club will make an official report to the GFA against the conduct of referee Yaw Ametepeh in their Ghana Premier league loss to Wa All Stars on Wednesday.

Hearts took the lead but All Stars fought back to clinch victory and end their poor run against the Phobians with two second half goals from a Robin Gnagne own goal and David Abagna from the spot.

Hearts were dealt a blow later in the game after skipper Thomas Abbey was controversially sent off by referee Ametepeh in the 78th minute; a decision that did not sit well with Nuttal.

Nuttal was left disappointed with the result after the game and blamed the defeat partially on the referee’s performance.

“We put us in a good position by getting a goal after half time and we were very much in the game until they got a goal back.

“All I can say about their second goal is that it was a decision by the referee. At the moment we already have a report with the GFA concerning our game against Aduana and there will be another report going to them about the officiating here today,” he said.

The defeat put a serious dent in Hearts’ title ambitions and leaves them seven points behind leaders Aduana Stars with three games to go. They play against Dwarfs, Medeama, and Dwarfs in their last three matches of the season.