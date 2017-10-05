Feli Nuna to embark on a high school tour themed ‘Keep It Till He Ring It’

Music of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: zionfelix.net

2017-10-05

Afro Pop artiste, Feli Nuna

Recently just back from her trip to china where she performed at the Asia-Africa youth summit, Feli Nuna is set to embark on her much anticipated High school tour dubbed “KEEP IT TILL HE RING IT” – a slogan in relation to her viral fast rising single, Gelaway which was released in August 2017.

Gelaway is a fast-tempo afrobeats song which preaches the importance of marriage before sex. The song advises young girls on issues pertaining to abstinence, talking about how not to be swayed by the flashy life and lies of men or guys who would deceive and sway them from their life objectives.

It also warns them about how these men will not marry them at the end and the dangers it might bring. The song continues to talk about how to be more calculative and careful about their sexual life.

The tour kicks start this Saturday 7th October 2017 at Ghana senior high School and Juabeng senior high school in Koforidua and Mampong Presec School. The tour will be a weekly event where she will choose various senior high schools across Ghana alongside other artist with the very strong message in each school of “Abstinence”.

Feli Nuna known in real life as Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, is a Ghanaian song writer, singer and a rapper who expresses her music through genres like Afro beats, Reggae/ Lover’s Rock, Hip Hop and contemporary High Life. She is currently signed to Beehyve Entertainment; A Ghanaian based record label as their maiden artist under which she has released 7 singles.