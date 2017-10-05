Elimina Sharks were superior – Tema Youth coach

Tema Youth coach Edward Nii Odoom <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507194029_175_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Tema Youth coach Edward Nii Odoom has confessed to losing to an exceptional side in Elmina Sharks on Match day 27 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

Goals from Benjamin Tweneboah and Black Stars B ace Felix Addo inflicted a 2-0 defeat on the Harbour Boys in front of their vociferous fans at the Tema Sports Stadium.

According to coach Odoom, the loss was a bitter pill to swallow but admitted to losing to a remarkable side.

“I’m wondering what went wrong in the game but I think we lost to a well rehearsed side in Elmina Sharks,” Nii Odoom conceded.

“They were not all that good but they took their chances which is most important in the association football. It was a very bad game.”

