Download of songs killing our businesses – Agnes Opoku

2017-10-05

Award-winning gospel artist, Agnes Opoku, has revealed that the trend where songs are downloaded from the internet is killing musicians in the country.

According to her, although hit songs are released, the CDs end up in the shops because those songs have been downloaded from the internet.

Ms Opoku, who won the award for the best female vocal performance at the 2005 Ghana Music Awards, also noted that gospel artists are struggling to break even as people no longer have interest in gospel music.

She noted that as the Bible said, the time has come where the love of God among Christians is cooling down, hence the lack of interest in gospel music at the moment.

Ms Opoku, who emerged onto the Ghanaian music scene in 2002 with ‘Yi M’adesua’, told Nana Romeo, host of the Mid-Morning show on Accra 100.5FM on Thursday, October 5 that: “The producers are not making enough money because people download.

“You will produce a hit song but you go to the shop and the CDs are lying down because people have downloaded the songs from the internet.”

She added: “ Again, the love of God among the people is going down and so people don’t have the interest in purchasing gospel songs. But God is on our side, we believe that He will work out things.”