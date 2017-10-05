Don’t take your wives to music events – Counselor to music artistes

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-05

Counselor Lutterodt

Counselor Lutterodt has advised artistes to keep their wives at home when attending shows and going on tours in other parts of the country.

According to him, women are supposed to be managers of the home and therefore they need to be left at home in order to manage the house in the absence of the man.

He indicated that it is important that artistes and other celebrities take their girlfriends rather when they embark on tours.

He mentioned that celebrities’ taking their wives on their tours in the name of avoiding cheating is one of the most risky ventures they can think of.

“It’s wrong to add your wife with the motive that you’ll cheat without her presence. When the topmost reason of the woman’s presence is to satisfy the man’s sexual desire, then such male celebrity doesn’t qualify to marry.

Marriage is not a cure for womanising! He added that even the presence of the woman doesn’t give encouragement because the motive of the woman for opting to follow the husband will be bad which will distract the performance.”

His comments comes on the back of an alleged attack on the wife of Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy at the “Ashaiman to the world” concert.