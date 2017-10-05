Davido to rock Ghana in October 21

Music of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Top Nigerian singer Davido (David Adedeji Adeleke) has announced dates for his 30 Billion Africa Tour. Coined from his popular Afrobaets anthem “If”, the tour will see him stop by a total of 15 countries across the continent.

He is expected in Ghana’s National Theatre on October 21, in what is already anticipated to be an overbooked show.

The October gig follows other recent visits by the DMW/ Sony Music star including Empires’s flagship Ghana Meets Naija 2017 concert held back in May.

Davido is best known for such household hits as Aye, Skelewu, Gobe, If, Fall, among others. He’s recipient of about 30 local and international awards (including a BET Award for Best International Act: Africa), and has been associated with such heavyweights as Meek Mill, Runtown, R2Bees, Naeto C, Ice Prince, Mafikizolo,Olamide, 2 Face Idibia, etc.

