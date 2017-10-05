Collapse of Railway “the saddest decision we made”— President

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-05

President Akufo-Addo addressing the durbar of chiefs and queens <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507212711_95_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that his administration is not enthused about the collapse of Ghana’s railway network, describing it as one of the “saddest and egregious decisions” the country had ever taken.

He said, with emphasis, that his government would restore the railway linkage across the country in no time to boost its economy.

“One of the most important undertakings that I intend to do in my mandate is to restore the railway network of our country. It’s one of the saddest and most egregious decisions that was made to allow the railway network that we inherited from the colonial times to get into disuse. And we are paying for it.

“It is absolutely essential for the rapid development of our country that we connect the country by railways again and we are going to do it— very, very soon. The Minister for Railways is going to roll out before the country the exact plans that we have to redevelop our railway infrastructure again. And you can be sure that you, the people here in the Upper East, will be right in the centre of those considerations of railway redevelopment,” the President stated.