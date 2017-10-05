Brussels Airlines opens new Office, targets flying 6 times a week

Brussels Airlines is looking to expand its operations in the country by increasing its flight frequency from five to six.

The airline is currently flying five times a week to Ghana’s capital, Accra.

Flights are currently operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The company has explained its flight schedule allows for smooth connections to many of its European destinations, including UK, Denmark, Germany, France and New York in the US.

Speaking to Joy Business at the inauguration of the Airlines new office, Brussels Air Country Manager, Rita Macedo said the company may seize the future by increasing its flight schedules.

She added that although it will be a complicated process, she said it is something that they are really looking forward to doing.

Brussels Air’s new office is located at the Ground floor of the Atlantic Tower at Airport city.

According to the country manager the location was strategically chosen because of its proximity to the Airport.

Guest at the inauguration included the Aviation Minister Cecelia Dpaah and her deputy Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

Other stakeholders in the aviation industry were also in attendance.

Aviation Minister, Cecelia Dapaah congratulated Brussels Airline for its achievements, encouraging it to do more business in Ghana.

Next month will mark two years since Brussels Airlines commenced its operation in the country.

The company is offering huge discounts on tickets to London and Europe destinations. The promotion ends in March, 2018.