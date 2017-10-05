Black Stars to train at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Friday

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-05

Black Stars TrainingBlack Stars training

Ghana will train at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala on Friday before facing Uganda on Saturday, 7 October in a crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

That will be the only training sesson for the team at the stadium ahead of the penultimate Group E clash.

The Black Stars spend four days in Nairobi, Kenya where they trained at the Kasarani.

Uganda are in search of a win to keep snapping at the heels of leaders Egypt who play on Sunday against Congo in Alexandria.

Last year, the Cranes put up a brave fight to draw 0-0 with the Black Stars at the Tamale Stadium.

