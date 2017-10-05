Ashanti Gold will be tough – Steven Polack

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Steven Polack

Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Steven Polack says they must prepare well if they are to beat regional rivals Ashanti Gold today at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Polack admits Ashanti Gold will be tough customers as the miners are on a mission to avoid relegation.

“We know we have to prepare because Ashanti Gold are fighting for survival so they want to come here and cause havoc.” Polack stated in a Press Conference ahead of the game

“It won’t be an easy game, it will be hard so we have to be ready to play above ourselves if the needs arise,”

Kotoko defeated Ashanti Gold by a lone goal in the first leg in Obuasi.