Aquia releases new song ‘Mensuro’

After gaining great recognition with her first single ‘Me To Ndwom’ released two months ago, US-based artiste Aquia is out with another one titled Mensuro.

Whiles “Me to Ndowm” was Aquia’s praise to God for all he has done in her life, she seeks to those who are broken telling them not to give up on God no matter what the situation.

“Sometimes, when believers go through challenges, we feel rejected and forget about God, therefore I want to use my music to assure them that God does not forsake his own.The good book which is the Bible promised us that no matter the situation he is with us”, she tells showbiz.

She added that she drew on her personal experiences for the new single. “I have been in such situations before but interestingly when the results start coming they are more than I think or imagine”.

God has a way of dealing with us and shaping us, let me put it that way. “I have better plans for you and you are living in fear and anxiety which is one of the key things the devil uses to steal our Joy”.

Although Aquia’s songs are Gospel songs, she does not want it to be limited to the Christian circles, because her songs are basically meant to inspire everyone regardless of the religious group. She also added that her style is different, its a fusion of Jazz and gospel music, because she intends to focus on stretching her message to young people.

“I would rather not restrict or to be labelled a gospel but flexible and accessible. I thank God for this platform he has given me to touch and encourage other young girls who are confused as I was”.

To her fans she said, ‘I am very humbled by the outpouring of support, and don’t let any situation overwhelm you, we all have gifts and talents, the one you can shake off,is the one to pursue”.