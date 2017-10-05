Angry youth deface NPP party office at Nayiri

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-05

Some youth at Nayiri, the area that houses the paramount chief of Wa, have defaced the Regional Youth Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party with red paint.

The disgruntled youth embarked on the protest over President Akufo-Addo’s unprecedented visit to the Wa Naa, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV, on Wednesday, October 4.

The Wa Traditional Area has been engulfed in a chieftaincy dispute for some time now, with three gates laying claim to the stool.

According to the perpetrators of the defacing of the NPP party office, the President is endorsing the legitimacy of Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV, one of the claimants to the chieftaincy title.

The youth explained that they do not understand why Wa Naa Alhaji Issah Seidu II, whom they say is the legitimate chief and staunch supporter of the NPP, will be treated this way as the party has been using his building for years without any charges as Regional Youth Secretariat.

According to them, the office was donated to the party by the rival chief who is loyal to the NPP, but during the President’s two-day working visit to the area, party leaders led him to visit Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, whom they claim is in bed with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Wa Naa Alhaji Issah Seidu II told Class FM’s Valentina Ofori Afriyie that: “Traditionally, he was enskinned three years even before the rival chief popped up.”

He said he is “in support of what they did” by defacing the party office however, he is not against the NPP party and has called on the youth not to behave in any unlawful manner however, he is not happy with certain individuals whom he said masterminded the visit to the rival chief for their own selfish interests.

He said he wants the NPP government to do the right and “advise the Regional Chairman to stay away from royal issues because he is not from a royal family”.

He said he is peace-loving and waiting for the verdict of the chieftaincy dispute which is already in court, but he is confident of a favourable outcome as he has been installed legitimate chief by traditional authorities and has been discharging his duties efficiently for years.

He said it is for the love of the NPP party that the building was given out for use and that will not change, but the Regional Chairman should be cautious and advised to do the right thing.

“The Regional Chairman was in NDC, since when did he come to the NPP, and what good thing did he do to uplift the image of the party?” he questioned.

He said party financiers, elders and others who have “sacrificed and worked have all been neglected and now treated with disrespect by the Chairman”.