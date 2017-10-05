Adom Praiz 2017: Steve Crown’s arrival seals A-list gospel stars

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Strutting out of the Kotoka International Airport, Steve Crown would easily pass for some NBA star with that kind of height.

But what the basketball sport has missed the gospel industry has gained, for Steve Crown is Nigeria’s gospel music star whose influence has crossed into Ghana via the internet.

His song ‘You are great’ is a simplification of great truths preached in powerful lyrics.

And this is one song that will predictably sink men and women onto their feat in Ghana’s biggest gospel event, Adom Praiz



And so yes – Crown is here to crown 2017 Adom Praiz.

He wore a white T-shirt inscribed ‘Nations will rise’. Prophetic to say the least. The gospel was first preached here in the 1400s. See Ghana now – a nation of God, churches, and Christmas.

So at the Perez Dome in Dzorwulu in Accra, more than 1,000 privileged by a ¢50 ticket will represent the nation rise before God in worship and praise in a way which will make the ticket the 2017 best bargain.

Already Nigerian compatriot Preye Odede and Ghana’s veteran Francis Adjei have all flown in for the concert.

And the Ghanaian contingent led by VGMA Artiste of the Year and national darling Joe Mettle has been made complete by Denzel Prempeh, Celestine Donkor, Joyce Blessing.

The Multimedia Choir, the 2017 Adom Praiz underdog has vowed to send out some shocks enough to cement their place as an Adom Praiz constant in subsequent events.

And so in the less than 36 hours, one spot in Ghana will for four hours witness the annual ritual of unpolished praise and unwatered down worship at a place whose center is Jesus Christ.