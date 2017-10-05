Adom Praiz 2017: I will bring the Kingdom of God down – Francis Adjei

Music of Thursday, 5 October 2017

2017-10-05

Veteran gospel musician Francis Adjei promised to give gospel music lovers a real treat at the 2017 edition of the Adom Praiz on Friday, October 6, 2017.

According to him, his aim is to ensure people feel and experience the passion and love for God.

The ‘praises and worship’ leader noted that apart from inspiration from God, the other driving forces behind his success were his love and passion for his work of telling the gospel through music.

In an interview with Captain Smart on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, an elated Francis said he could not wait to be in Ghana for the all-important concert.

The ‘God You’re So Good’ hit singer the Gospel Minister said the anointing of God will manifest mightily at the event.

He therefore, called on Ghanaians to get their tickets ready for the concert.

Francis Adjei will be rocking the Adom Praiz stage alongside Steve Crown Preye Odede, Joe Mettle, Celestine Donkor Denzel Prempeh and the Multimedia Choir for this year’s concert at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu junction in Accra.